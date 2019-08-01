Nektar up 5% premarket on BTD tag for NKTR-214 for melanoma

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) is up 5% premarket on light volume in reaction to U.S. Breakthrough Therapy designation for bempegaldesleukin (NKTR-214), combined with Bristol-Myers Squibb's (NYSE:BMY) Opdivo (nivolumab), for previously untreated patients with unresectable/metastatic melanoma.

Breakthrough Therapy status provides for more intensive guidance from the FDA on development, the involvement of more senior agency personnel and a rolling review of the marketing application.

A Phase 1/2 study, PIVOT-02, is ongoing.

Bempegaldesleukin is a CD122-preferential IL-2 pathway agonist designed to activate and proliferate certain cancer-killing immune cells.