Qualcomm price target slashed to Street-low at Goldman

Goldman says QCOM's guidance provided a materially worse-than-expected view of the overall market demand, signaling the possibility of a weaker H2 for smartphones.

The firm sees particular weakness in the high-end 4G market in China.

Original post: Goldman Sachs cuts Qualcomm's (NASDAQ:QCOM) price target to $57 from $73 while maintaining a Neutral rating.

Yesterday, QCOM reported a mixed Q3 report with downside Q4 guidance.