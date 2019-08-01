Qualcomm price target slashed to Street-low at Goldman

Update with more details from the cut:
Goldman says QCOM's guidance provided a materially worse-than-expected view of the overall market demand, signaling the possibility of a weaker H2 for smartphones.
The firm sees particular weakness in the high-end 4G market in China.
Original post: Goldman Sachs cuts Qualcomm's (NASDAQ:QCOM) price target to $57 from $73 while maintaining a Neutral rating.
Yesterday, QCOM reported a mixed Q3 report with downside Q4 guidance.
Qualcomm shares are down 6.8% pre-market to $68.20. The company has a Neutral Quant rating.
