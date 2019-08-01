Intercontinental Exchange boosts operating expense guidance

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) adjusted EPS of 94 cents, exceeding consensus by a penny, rose from 90 cents in the year-ago quarter.

ICE sees Q3 adjusted operating expenses of $632M-$642M; that compares with Q2 adjusted operating expenses of $540M.

Sees full-year adjusted operating expenses $2.19B-$2.21B, up from its prior view of $2.15B-$2.18B.

"We remain focused on disciplined investment in support of our strategic growth initiatives,” CFO Scott A. Hill said.

Sees Q3 data revenue of $550M-$555M and full-year data revenue of $2.19B-$2.24B.

Q2 consolidated net revenue of $1.30B increased 4% Y/Y; by segment: