ArcelorMittal swings to Q2 loss, cuts steel demand outlook

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) is flat pre-market after swinging to a Q2 net loss of $447M, compared with a $1.87B profit in the year-ago quarter, as it booked $900M in impairments.

Q2 EBITDA totaled $1.6B, ahead of a company compiled consensus; revenues slipped 3.6% Y/Y to $19.28B from $20B a year earlier.

MT cut its net debt in the quarter and pledged further debt reduction and ~$2B in asset sales over the next two years.

MT, which accounts for ~6% of world steel production, cut its forecast for global steel demand, which includes inventory changes, to rise 0.5%-1.5% in 2019, down from a previous forecast of 1%-1.5%.

CFO Aditya Mittal told an earnings conference call that the industry had suffered a surprisingly swift downturn since October after an otherwise strong 2018; signs of improving prices were seen in the U.S. but not in Europe, where the spread between steel prices and raw material costs was at its lowest level since the start of 2009.

