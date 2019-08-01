Avon Products down 4% on mixed Q2 results

Avon Products (NYSE:AVP) reports Average representative sales in constant dollars increased 5% Y/Y in Q2, driven by increases in all segments.

Price/mix for the quarter increased 9%.

Active Representatives declined 10% with decreases reported in all segments.

Revenues for Europe, Middle East & Africa -15% to $425.1M, South Latin America -14% to $443M, North Latin America -7% to $193.8M and Asia Pacific -4% to $108.4M.

Adjusted gross margin rate down 170 bps to 58.4%.

Adjusted SG&A expense rate improved 110 bps to 55.1%.

Adjusted operating margin rate grew 190 bps to 7.6%, driven by price/mix and savings across multiple cost lines.

AVP -3.53% premarket.

