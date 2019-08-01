Surprise Macau revenue drop amid Hong Kong protests

Macau gross gaming revenue fell 3.5% Y/Y to 24.5B patacas ($3.01B) in July, according to data from the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau.

Analysts expected GGR growth to be up 1% to 2% for the month. The protests in Hong Kong are thought to have disrupted traffic in nearby Macau by more than anticipated. "VIP demand deteriorated sharply toward the latter half of July with no obvious reason, in turn suggesting it could be a short-term blip amid heightened media attention on Hong Kong, given escalated protests, and junkets," notes JPMorgan analyst led by DS Kim.

YTD Macau GRR is down 0.9% to 174B patacas.

Macau casino stocks: Wynn Macau (OTCPK:WYNMF, OTCPK:WYNMY), Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN), Sands China (OTCPK:SCHYY, OTCPK:SCHYF), Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS), MGM China (OTCPK:MCHVF, OTCPK:MCHVY). MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM), Galaxy Entertainment (OTCPK:GXYEF), SJM Holdings (OTCPK:SJMHF, OTCPK:SJMHY), Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO), Studio City International (NYSE:MSC).

Related ETF: BJK.