Albemarle to get 60% stake in MinRes’s Wodgina mine in deal revision

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) revises its deal to buy into Mineral Resources' Wodgina mine in Australia, lowering its initial outlay on the deal in an effort to better cope with a slump in the lithium market.

ALB says it will pay $820M in cash for a 60% stake in the Wodgina mine in Western Australia, down from an agreement reached late last year to pay $1.15B for a 50% stake.

The companies also effectively placed on hold plans to build a 100K mt/year lithium hydroxide plant at Wodgina, saving Mineral Resource the cost of building the facility in the near term.