Medical Properties boosts annual run-rate FFO guidance

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) boosts its outlook for annual run-rate normalized FFO per share of $1.56-$1.58 based on YTD transactions.

Compares with $1.54-$1.56 expected in Q1 earnings release in May.

Q2 normalized FFO was $120.9M, or 31 cents per share, down from $129.9M, or 36 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Current-quarter per-share NFFO beats the average analyst estimate of 30 cents.

Including all 2019 YTD transactions that have closed or are pending, the company has reduced its exposure to its largest tenant, Steward Health Care to ~30%, down from 40% as of Dec. 31, 2018.

MPW's exposure to its top two tenants has been cut to ~42% from 51%.

Conference call at 11:00 AM ET.

Previously: Medical Properties FFO beats by $0.01, beats on revenue (Aug. 1)