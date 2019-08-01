Hanesbrands +3% after earnings beat, in-line guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) reports innerwear sales of $679M (-2.3% Y/Y) in Q2 and activewear sales of $448M (+10.5%).

Gross margin came in at 39.0% of sales vs. 39.5% consensus. Operating margin was level with consensus expectations at 14.0% of sales.

Looking ahead, Hanesbrands expects full-year sales of $6.89B to $6.99B vs. $6.95B consensus and EPS of $1.72 to $1.80 vs. $1.76 consensus.

CEO update: "This momentum combined with our second-half plans and visibility gives us confidence in our ability to achieve full-year guidance at the midpoint or higher. Champion bookings remain strong, additional product innovation is planned, the outlook for International contributions remains positive, and our operating margin is expanding. We are solidly on track to meet our cash flow and debt leverage goals."

Shares of Hanesbrands are up 2.67% premarket to $16.52.

