Improved results for Ball's in Q2
Aug. 01, 2019 9:07 AM ETBall Corporation (BLL)BLLBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Ball (NYSE:BLL) reports Beverage Packaging, North and Central America sales rose 3.5% to $1.29B in Q2.
- Aerospace sales increased 30.7% to $379M.
- Global beverage can volumes up 5% and Global aluminum aerosol volumes up 1%.
- The company expect to exceed long-term 10% to 15% diluted EPS growth goal during 2019 and over the next several years.
- "The company's financial position is strong. We have ample financial flexibility to accelerate disciplined growth investments and return significant value to shareholders," said Scott C. Morrison, senior vice president and chief financial officer.
- Previously: Ball EPS in-line, misses on revenue (Aug. 1)