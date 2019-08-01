Penn National Gaming +2% after guidance hike

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) is higher after sliding past Q2 estimates with adjusted EBITDAR margins higher for the quarter.

Adjusted EBITDAR by region: Northeast $186.2M, South $92.8M, West $50.5M, Midwest $97.8M, Other -$20.7M.

CEO update: "We now expect to achieve at least $120 million of cost synergies (up from $115 million), with a run rate of at least $60 million in 2019. In addition, we are pleased to report that the combination of the Penn National and Pinnacle player loyalty programs onto a single platform is complete. We remain highly focused on driving revenue synergies through the relaunched mychoice program and we believe we are well-positioned to achieve incremental Adjusted EBITDAR associated with revenue synergies related to Pinnacle in the range of $15-$20 million. Most of these revenue synergies should be realized in 2020 and 2021."

Looking ahead, Penn National Gaming sees full-year revenue of $5.34B vs. $5.21B prior view and $5.33B consensus. EPS if $1.57 is anticipated vs. $1.37 prior view and $1.56 consensus.

Shares of Penn are up 1.95% premarket to $19.90.

