Post-earnings rally for Habit Restaurants

Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) jumps 5.20% in premarket trading after comfortably topping Q2 estimates on 15% revenue growth.

Comparable sales were up 3.9% during the quarter to top the +3.5% consensus mark. Adjusted EBITDA was $11.9M vs. $10.0M consensus and $10.5M a year ago.

During the quarter, Habit opened four new company-operated locations, including two drive-thru locations and continues to look to open between 21 and 23 company-operated locations this year.

Habit management guides for full-year sales of $462M to $465M vs. $464M consensus.

