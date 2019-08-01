DuPont reports Q2 earnings beat but cuts full-year sales forecast
Aug. 01, 2019 9:19 AM ETDuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD)DDBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments
- DuPont (NYSE:DD) +1.2% pre-market after Q2 earnings topped Wall Street expectations but revenues fell nearly 7% Y/Y to $5.47B, pointing to weak demand in some of the sectors most affected by the U.S.-China trade war.
- On an unadjusted basis, DuPont reported a Q2 net loss of $571M, or $0.76/share, after earnings of $1.77B, or $2.27/share, in the year-earlier period; the company took goodwill impairment charges of $1.57/share and an income tax charge of $0.22/share, offset by the absence of $0.35/share of costs associated with Dow and Corteva.
- Q2 organic net sales fell 3%, as 2% higher pricing was more than offset by 5% lower volumes; currency and portfolio headwinds decreased sales by 3% and 1%, respectively.
- DuPont cut its full-year forecast for core sales, now seeing lower organic sales vs. its earlier forecast of a 2%-3% increase, but said H2 cost-cutting actions would allow it to raise its pro forma adjusted profit forecast to $3.75-$3.85/share, in line with $3.80 analyst consensus estimate.
- “The change in [sales] expectation is a reflection of the prolonged weakness in our short cycle businesses, primarily automotive and semiconductors," CEO Mark Doyle said during this morning's earnings conference call.
- Also on the call, the company said it expects Q3 organic net sales to decline by low single digits and sees Q3 EPS of $0.94-$0.99, in line with $0.98 analyst consensus estimate.