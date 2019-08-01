National Retail Properties posts steady Q2 results

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Q2 core FFO of $110.9M, or 68 cents per share, compares with $105.2M, also 68 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Per-share figure matches the consensus estimate.

CEO Jay Whitehurst describes it as "steady, consistent results in the second quarter of 2019, highlighted by a solid quarter of acquisitions and a meaningful uptick in our occupancy rate."

Raised $82M in net proceeds from issuance of 1.53M common shares during the quarter.

Q2 revenue of $164.8M, exceeding the average analyst estimate of $163.7M, increased from $155.5M in the year-ago quarter.

Invested $275.8M in property investments, including the acquisition of 71 properties with an aggregate 1,678,000 square feet of gross leasable area at an initial cash yield of 6.9%.

Sold 13 properties for $42.0M, producing $12.6M of gains on sales, net of noncontrolling interest.

2019 guidance: Reaffirms core FFO per share range of $2.71-$2.76.