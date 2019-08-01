Trade headwinds hit Archer Daniels Midland

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) is on watch after missing estimates on both lines of its Q2 report amid the challenging conditions of the U.S.-China trade battle.

Operating profit in the Origination segment came in below expectations ($71M vs. $86M consensus). Overall segment operating profit fell to $682M from $924M a year ago.

"We took aggressive action in the face of challenging external conditions, and we are confident that our work over the first half of the year will help deliver a stronger back half," says ADM's Juan Luciano on the path ahead.

