WEX reports top-line growth of 19% in Q2

WEX (NYSE:WEX) reports Fleet solutions revenue growth of 10.7% to $267.31M in Q2.

Travel and Corporate Solutions revenue up 20.6% to $91.35M.

Health and Benefit Employee Solutions revenue expaded 55.1% to $83.14M.

Average number of vehicles serviced increased 18% to ~13.9M.

Total fuel transactions processed rose 10% to 153.7M.

Payment processing transactions advanced 10% to 128M.

Travel and Corporate Solutions purchase volume grew 13% to $10B.

Operating margin rate squeezed 570 bps to 21.4%.

Q3 Guidance: Revenue: $455M to $465M; Net income: $110M to $115M; Diluted EPS: $2.52 to $2.62; Shares outstanding: ~43.8M.

FY2019 Guidance: Revenue: $1.72B to $1.75B; Adjusted net income: $399M to $410M; Adjusted EPS: $9.10 to $9.35; Shares outstanding: ~43.8M.

