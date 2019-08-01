Eros -3% as it delays annual report for auditors

Eros International (NYSE:EROS) is down 3% premarket after filing a notification that its annual report will be submitted late.

The company needs additional time to finalize the report with its auditors, it says in the filing.

That's because of a report on the effectiveness of internal controls, which is due for the first time now that the company is no longer considered an emerging growth company.

"The Company anticipates that it will file the Form 20-F no later than the fifteenth calendar day following the prescribed filing date," it says.