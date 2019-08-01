3M gets 5,000 surgical warming lawsuits dismissed

3M (NYSE:MMM) says a federal court has dismissed more than 5,000 lawsuits against the company over its Bair Hugger system, which is used to warm patients before during and after surgery.

The ruling comes after a six-year battle with plaintiffs who argued that the warming system was responsible for infections suffered by patients during surgery.

The lawsuits were consolidated into a multidistrict litigation in federal court in Minnesota, but the ruling does not apply to two similar cases filed in state courts in Missouri and Texas.