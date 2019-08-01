Beyond Meat -13% as gravity sets in

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) is down 13.45% in early trading to $172.00 after last night's pricing on a share offering set up some jittery trading.

Investors looking for a strong defense from Wall Street on the slide in Beyond Meat's share price from a high of $239.71 might be in for a long wait. Analysts are largely bullish on the long-term story in place on BYND, but have a consensus price target of $151.40 based off of one-year earnings and growth estimates.