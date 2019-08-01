Spotify moves up as Loop upgrades to Hold

Loop Capital has taken the Sell sign off of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) after its earnings report.

Subscriber churn is at an all-time low and every metric but premium subscribers topped the high end of guidance, the firm notes.

And it's not cheap, but "we no longer find it to be overvalued, particularly relative to the other streaming and high-growth internet companies," the firm says.

It's raised its price target to $150 from $125, now implying 3.9% downside. Shares are up 0.7% to $156.09 today.

Yesterday, Pivotal Research cut the stock to Hold.

Overall, sell-side analysts rate SPOT at Outperform, and the stock has a Quant Rating of Bullish. Seeking Alpha authors are Neutral overall.