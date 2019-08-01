Franklin Templeton takes the knife to fees on three ETFs

The ETF price wars continue. Franklin Templeton, part of Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN), reduces fees its large cap equity and emerging market smart beta ETFs as well as its international bond active ETF.

Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (FLQL +0.2% ) net expense ratio as of today is 0.15% vs. net expense ratio of 0.25% as of July 31, 2019.

Franklin Liberty International Aggregate Bond ETF (FLIA) net expense ratio falls to 0.25% from 0.35%.

Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Market ETF (FLQE) net expense ratio is trimmed to 0.45% from 0.55%.