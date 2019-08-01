Dick's launches new brand with more plus-sized offerings

Dick's Sporting Good (DKS -0.8% ) announces the launch of a new DSG athletic gear and apparel line called DSG that offers athletes an expanded assortment of styles and sizes for women, men and youth.

The retailer says DSG is designed to make sport accessible for every athlete and every family.

"We saw an opportunity to better serve more athletes by designing quality products at a value that fits everyone," says Dick's VP Nina Barjesteh.

Key pieces of the apparel line include a variety of leggings, tanks and bras for women, along with performance tees and sweatshirts for men, ranging in price from $15 to $40. DSG also offers an expansive assortment of apparel (XXS-XL) and products for kids - including youth graphic tees, backpacks, lunchboxes, soccer balls and cleats.

Source: Press Release