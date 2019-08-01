Tech strength helps lift stocks to early rebound

Stocks rebound modestly following yesterday's broad-based decline, helped by relative strength in technology stocks; S&P and Dow both +0.3%, Nasdaq +0.7%.
European markets are mixed, with France's CAC +0.2% but U.K.'s FTSE -0.4% and Germany's DAX -0.1%; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +0.1% and China's Shanghai Composite -0.8%.
In the U.S., GM (+3.2%) and Verizon (+1.5%) open higher after both beat earnings estimates, while Qualcomm (-1.9%) slides after providing some disappointing guidance; Beyond Meat -9.2% after pricing its secondary offering well below expectations.
An early look at the S&P 500 sectors shows information technology (+0.9%) and communication services (+0.7%) leading the way, while the energy (-1.2%) sector is hurt as WTI crude oil -2.3% to $57.22/bbl.
U.S. Treasury prices have moved higher, bringing the two-year yield down 3 bps to 1.85% and the 10-year yield 2 bps lower to 2.00%; U.S. Dollar Index +0.4% to 98.89, setting a fresh two-year high.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox