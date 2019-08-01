Tech strength helps lift stocks to early rebound

Stocks rebound modestly following yesterday's broad-based decline, helped by relative strength in technology stocks; S&P and Dow both +0.3% , Nasdaq +0.7% .

European markets are mixed, with France's CAC +0.2% but U.K.'s FTSE -0.4% and Germany's DAX -0.1% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +0.1% and China's Shanghai Composite -0.8% .

In the U.S., GM ( +3.2% ) and Verizon ( +1.5% ) open higher after both beat earnings estimates, while Qualcomm ( -1.9% ) slides after providing some disappointing guidance; Beyond Meat -9.2% after pricing its secondary offering well below expectations.

An early look at the S&P 500 sectors shows information technology ( +0.9% ) and communication services ( +0.7% ) leading the way, while the energy ( -1.2% ) sector is hurt as WTI crude oil -2.3% to $57.22/bbl.