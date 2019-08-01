CBRE boost year guidance on momentum; shares +3.7%

CBRE (NYSE:CBRE) gains 3.7% after boosting full-year guidance based on the company's "excellent momentum," says President and CEO Bob Sulentic.

Sees 2019 adjusted EPS of $3.70-$3.80, up from the $3.50-$3.70 range it issued in March; vs. FactSet consensus estimate of $3.67.

“CBRE had another quarter of strong growth with double-digit revenue increases in leasing, occupier outsourcing and U.S. capital markets,” Sulentic said.

Q2 adjusted EPS of 81 cents, exceeding consensus of 76 cents, rose from 74 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q2 revenue of $5.71B increased 12% Y/Y on U.S. dollar basis from $5.11B.

Advisory services revenue of $2.18B rose 11% Y/Y and adjusted EBITDA of $334M increased 15%.

Global workplace solutions revenue of $3.39B increased 12% Y/Y and adjusted EBITDA rose 32% Y/Y.

Real Estate investments revenue of $150M, up 28% Y/Y as adjusted EBITDA of $31M declined 56%, due to timing of large asset dispositions in the development business.

