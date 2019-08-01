Vanda Pharma up 24% after Q2 beat, Citi upgrade

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA +23.9% ) is up on average volume in early trade on the heels of better-than-expected Q2 results released after the close yesterday. Highlights:

Total sales were up 25% to $59.1M; Hetlioz sales up 35% to $37.8M; Fanapt sales up 10% to $21.2M.

Net income rose 150% to $11.5M, EPS up 133% to $0.21.

2019 guidance: Sales: $215M - 225 (unch); Hetlioz: $137M-143M; Fanapt: $78M - 82M.

U.S. marketing application on tap for 2020 for tradipitant for motion sickness.

Citigroup has upgraded the stock to Buy with a $19 (20% upside) price target citing "rock bottom" investor sentiment.

SA Authors rate it Neutral. The Quant rating is Very Bearish.

