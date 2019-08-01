LivePerson +3.1% post Q2 results

LivePerson (LPSN +3.1% ) reports Q2 revenue growth of 15.1% Y/Y to $70.96M.

Trailing-12-months average revenue per enterprise and mid-market customer increased 20% in Q2 to a record $0.31M, up from~$0.26M Y/Y.

LivePerson signed 142 deals, an increase of 50% Y/Y, fueled by the addition of 74 new and 68 existing customer contracts.

The Company's cash balance was $224.7M.

Cash, net of the carrying amount of our convertible debt, was $50.9M.

Q3 Outlook: Revenue $74-75M; EPS $(0.29)-$(0.24); Adj. EBITDA $(0.0)-(3.0)M; Fully diluted shares 65.3M & Adj. operating loss of $(3.8)-(0.8)M.

Revised 2019 Outlook: Revenue $288.5-292M; EPS $(1.15)-$(1.06); Adj. EBITDA $0-5M; Capex $32M; D&A $16M; Fully diluted shares 63.7M & Adj. operating loss of $(15.6)-(10.6)M.

Previously: LivePerson EPS misses by $0.07, beats on revenue (Jul. 31 2019)