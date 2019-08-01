Mortgage rates hold steady near three-year low

30-year fixed-rate mortgage averages 3.75% for the week ending Aug. 1, 2019, unchanged from the previous week and vs. 4.60% at this time last year, according to the Freddie Mac Primary Mortgage Market Survey.

"Going forward, the combination of low mortgage rates, tight labor market and high consumer confidence should set up the housing market for continued improvement in home sales heading into the late summer and early fall," said Freddie Chief Economist Sam Khater.

15-year FRM average 3.20% vs. 3.18% in the previous week and 4.08% at this time last year.

5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage averages 3.46% vs. 3.47% a week earlier and 3.93% at this time a year ago.

The iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB +0.8% ).

