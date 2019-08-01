10-year yield dips back below 2%

In wake of yesterday's Fed rate cut, the 10-year Treasury yield was volatile, but finished the session higher. It's resumed course lower today, now down four basis points and sitting at 1.98% - roughly matching about a 2.5-year low.

Yields are also off sharply on the short end, the two-year down four basis points to 1.83%.

TLT +0.55% , TBT -1.1%

The takeaway from yesterday's shambles of a press conference by Fed boss Jay Powell is that we're in a 1995-96 mini-easing cycle. Old-timers will remember Alan Greenspan describing the limited number of cuts then as an "insurance policy" against recession.

They might also remember the markets getting way ahead of the Fed in anticipating even deeper cuts - a notion The Maestro blew to smithereens in early-1996 Congressional testimony (with resultant carnage in the bond markets).

For now, in a world with German 10-year yields at -0.44%, Spanish 10-years at 0.56%, and Italian 10-years at 1.56%, the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield at 1.98% looks positively fat.