Cheesecake Factory sized up after surprise acquisition

There is shock but perhaps not awe over Cheesecake Factory's (CAKE +1.6% ) acquisition of Fox Restaurant Concepts

"The main concepts targeted in the acquisition are 'on-trend,' high-return-on-investment growth vehicles that significantly enhance the company’s long-term growth potential," notes Raymond James analyst Brian Vaccaro on the deal in a take that is consistent with other restaurant sector analysis. Still, the challenge of integrating the new brands and the short-issues with the core business has led to some price target drops across Wall Street.

PT revisions on CAKE: Raymond James to $50 from $53, Gordon Haskett to $44 from $49, Maxim to $58 from $61, Telsey to $50 from $54, UBS to $47 from $51.

Previously: Cheesecake Factory posts mixed Q2, announces acquisition (July 31)