Skyline Champion jumps 12% after Q1 results beat

Skyline Champion (SKY +12.4% ) reported Q1 net sale growth of 15% Y/Y to $371.9M; total U.S home sold of 5,448 (+20% Y/Y); and ASPs +4% to ~$60.9k.

Canadian factory-built homes sold in the quarter declined by 21.3% Y/Y to 285 homes.

Q1 Gross margin improved by 330 bps to 20.4%; and operating margin improved by 341 bps to 6.5%.

Q1 Adj. EBITDA was $32.09M (+41% Y/Y); and margin expanded by 150 bps to 8.6%.

SG&A expenses were $51.72M (+14.7% Y/Y); and as percentage of sales 13.9% down by 10 bps.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $26.8M, compared to $4.3M a year ago.

Total backlog was $153M (-31.1% Y/Y) at June 30, 2019, as the industry moved through short-term weather-related slowdowns as well as higher-than-normal inventory levels at industry retailers.

Previously: Skyline Champion EPS beats by $0.02, beats on revenue (July 31)