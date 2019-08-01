Apache hit by weaker prices; guides H2 Permian production lower

Apache (APA -3.4% ) opens lower after Q2 earnings come in short of analyst estimates, hurt by lower prices of oil, gas and natural gas liquids as well as higher operating costs.

APA says its average realized price for natural gas prices fell 43.6% in the quarter, while its oil price slipped 8.1% and natural gas liquids fell 46% from a year ago; meanwhile, the company's total operating expenses rose 23.5% to $1.76B.

Total Q2 production, adjusted to exclude Egypt, edged 1.5% higher Y/Y to 395.6K boe/day from 389.7K boe/day a year ago, boosted by higher output from the Permian Basin and the U.K. North Sea.

APA revises H2 production guidance in the Permian Basin to reflect delays in the Midland/Delaware Basins, as well as continuing gas production deferrals at Alpine High in response to ongoing weak Waha gas prices; the company expects Q3 Permian production of 94K-98K boe/day and Q4 output of 100K-105K boe/day.

Q2 upstream oil and gas capex totaled $589M; APA maintains its full-year capex guidance of $2.4B.