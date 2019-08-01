TreeHouse Foods lower after sharp sales drop

TreeHouse Foods (THS -4.3% ) slides after sales fall off 14% in Q2 to $1.25B after a volume loss was seen across the baked goods and beverages/meal solutions businesses.

Looking ahead, TreeHouse expects Q3 revenue of $1.04B to $1.14B and EPS of $0.52 to $0.62 vs. $0.73 consensus. For the full year, EPS of $2.33 to $2.63 is anticipated vs. $2.34 consensus. "Beyond 2019, we continue to expect that we can deliver 1-2% revenue growth, greater than or equal to 10% earnings per share growth and at least $300 million in free cash flow on an annual basis," says TreeHouse CEO Steve Oakland.

