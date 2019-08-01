ING slides 3.9% after Q2 NII disappoints
- ING Groep (ING) slumps 3.9% after Q2 net interest income of EUR 3.47B falls short of Bloomberg consensus estimate of EUR 3.49B.
- Compares with EUR 3.44B in the year-ago quarter.
- RBC analyst Adrian Cighi calls the quarter "resilient" but sees elevated regulatory expenses pressuring short-term performance.
- Q2 underlying operating expenses of EUR 2.45B rose 4.4% Y/Y, with regulatory costs of EUR 97M, down 1.0% Y/Y.
- Q2 underlying pretax profit of EUR 2.01B slipped 0.8% from $2.02B in Q2 2018.
- Q2 underlying interest margin of 1.52% rose from 1.51% a year ago and down from 1.55% in Q1 2019.
- ING Group underlying return on IFRS-EU equity of 11.4% slips from 12.0% in the year-ago period.
