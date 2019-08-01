ING slides 3.9% after Q2 NII disappoints

Aug. 01, 2019 10:33 AM ETING Groep N.V. (ING)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • ING Groep (ING) slumps 3.9% after Q2 net interest income of EUR 3.47B falls short of Bloomberg consensus estimate of EUR 3.49B.
  • Compares with EUR 3.44B in the year-ago quarter.
  • RBC analyst Adrian Cighi calls the quarter "resilient" but sees elevated regulatory expenses pressuring short-term performance.
  • Q2 underlying operating expenses of EUR 2.45B rose 4.4% Y/Y, with regulatory costs of EUR 97M, down 1.0% Y/Y.
  • Q2 underlying pretax profit of EUR 2.01B slipped 0.8% from $2.02B in Q2 2018.
  • Q2 underlying interest margin of 1.52% rose from 1.51% a year ago and down from 1.55% in Q1 2019.
  • ING Group underlying return on IFRS-EU equity of 11.4% slips from 12.0% in the year-ago period.
