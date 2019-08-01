AC Immune launches study of Alzheimer's candidate; shares up 2%

AC Immune (ACIU +2.1% ) initiates a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial evaluating ACI-35.030, an anti-phospho-Tau vaccine, in patients with early-stage Alzheimer's disease (AD).

The company is developing the candidate, including ACI-35, with collaboration partner Janssen Pharmaceuticals under a 2014 agreement aimed at developing and commercializing therapeutic anti-Tau vaccines for AD and other Tau-associated disorders.

ACI-35.030, a beefed up version of ACI-35, is designed to reduce the spread and development to Tau protein in the brain by eliciting an antibody response against extracellular phosphorylated pathological Tau.