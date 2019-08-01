AC Immune launches study of Alzheimer's candidate; shares up 2%

AC Immune (ACIU +2.1%) initiates a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial evaluating ACI-35.030, an anti-phospho-Tau vaccine, in patients with early-stage Alzheimer's disease (AD).
The company is developing the candidate, including ACI-35, with collaboration partner Janssen Pharmaceuticals under a 2014 agreement aimed at developing and commercializing therapeutic anti-Tau vaccines for AD and other Tau-associated disorders.
ACI-35.030, a beefed up version of ACI-35, is designed to reduce the spread and development to Tau protein in the brain by eliciting an antibody response against extracellular phosphorylated pathological Tau.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox