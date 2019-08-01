TC Energy posts Q2 beat on higher Keystone volumes, U.S. demand
Aug. 01, 2019 10:48 AM ETTC Energy Corporation (TRP)TRPBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- TC Energy (TRP +1.2%) tops Q2 earnings estimates, helped by higher volumes of crude shipped on its Keystone pipeline system and higher demand for its pipelines in the U.S.
- TC said comparable Q2 EBITDA increased by $333M compared to the year-ago quarter, citing higher contributions from its Liquids Pipelines unit primarily due to higher Keystone volumes and from U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines mainly due to increased earnings from Columbia Gas and Columbia Gulf growth projects placed in service.
- TC said Q2 earnings from Liquids Pipelines rose 39% Y/Y to C$542M and earnings from U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines increased 23% to C$663M.
- The company said it continued to make progress on $20B-plus of projects under development, including Keystone XL and the Bruce Power life extension program.