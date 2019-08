Toyota Motor U.S. reports July sales

Toyota (TM +1.5% ) unit sales +0.2% to 209,204 units vs. -3% forecast by Edmunds.

YTD unit sales dropped 2.6% to 1,361,312 units.

Toyota division sales up 0.4% to 184,179 units.

Lexus division sales down 1.5% to 25,025 units.

Total YARIS sales squeezed 44.5% to 1,370 units.

Total Corolla sales expanded 14.5% to 30,635 units.

Camry sales grew 3.1% to 27,134 units.

Prius sales fell 9.3% to 6,592 units.

On the SUV front, RAV4 sales -3.5%, Highlander sales +5.5% and Land Cruiser +31.7%.

RAV4 Hybrid sales up 147% and Prius Prime sales up 18%.