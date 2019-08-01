Don't expect Annaly dip to last - Morwa
Aug. 01, 2019 10:50 AM ETAnnaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY)NLYBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor34 Comments
- Annaly Capital Management (NLY -0.1%) may dip today, "but we don't expect it to last," says SA contributor Rida Morwa of High Dividend Opportunities.
- He sees any decline as a buying opportunity.
- "Conditions are improving and that should be reflected as cooler heads prepare for a much better Q3 earnings report," said Morwa.
- NLY took advantage of wider MBS spreads and increased leverage. As interest rate volatility and borrowing costs decline, NLY will see their BV and core earnings recover in the second half, he notes.
- High Dividend Opportunities has previously assessed the challenges of high borrowing costs and interest rate volatility.
- Disclosure: Morwa/High Dividend Opportunities are long NLY.
- SA's Quant rating of Bearish contrasts with SA Authors' average rating of Bullish (1 Very Bullish, 4 Bullish, 1 Neutral).
