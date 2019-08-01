Cirrus targets raised after upside outlook

Cowen lifts its Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) target from $48 to $56 and maintains a Market Perform rating.

The firm cites yesterday's earnings beats and upside outlook, but stays on the sidelines due to the "recent stock appreciation."

Susquehanna stays Positive and nudges the target from $56 to $58 on the "modestly encouraging upside" and the combo of a better top-line outlook, higher margins, and improved operating expenses.