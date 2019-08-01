Shell to develop Gulf of Mexico PowerNap tie-back project

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A -4.9% ) says it will develop the PowerNap discovery in the deepwater Gulf of Mexico, which is set to boost production from its Olympus production hub in 2021.

Shell expects the project to start production in late 2021 and produce as much as 35K boe/day at peak rates.

Production from PowerNap will be transported to the market via the Mars pipeline, which is operated by Shell Pipeline and co-owned by Shell Midstream Partners (SHLX -0.7% ) and BP Midstream Partners (BPMP -1.6% ).

Shell expects the project to have a forward-looking breakeven price of less than $35/bbl and is estimated to contain more than 85M boe recoverable resources.