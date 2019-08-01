Oxford Capital's CLOs continue to perform, Morwa says

"NAV continues to shift as the CLO market absorbs new CLOs into the market, but their income generation remains unquestionably strong" says Rida Morwa of High Dividend Opportunities.

Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC +0.8% ) continues to issue new shares, explaining the GAAP NII and core NII per share drops; new CLO investments can take 1-3 quarters to begin paying, Morwa notes.

Furthermore, yesterday's Fed rate cut won't affect their ability to cover distributions.

High Dividend Opportunities has previously examined in depth CLOs recession resilience and income generation.

Disclosure: Morwa/High Dividend Opportunities are along OXLC.

