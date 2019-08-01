Hudbay slides after U.S. court halts Rosemont copper project

Hudbay Minerals (HBM -18.5% ) says it will appeal yesterday's ruling by a U.S. District Court Judge in Arizona halting construction of its nearly $2B Rosemont copper project.

The judge ruled the 2017 project approval by the U.S. Forest Service improperly evaluated and considered water use issues associated with the mine.

Conservation groups that challenged the project praise the ruling, saying it recognized that the Forest Service failed to protect public land and resources.

"We caution investors of near-term turbulence given [the] Rosemont news in addition to the company's recent management change," Credit Suisse writes. "Finding a joint venture partner at this time to de-risk the Rosemont project will likely be delayed as well."