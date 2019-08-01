The Chefs' Warehouse -4.7% post Q2 results

Chefs' Warehouse (CHEF -4.7% ) reports Q2 revenue growth of 11.1% Y/Y to $411.42M.

Gross profit margin increased 71 bps to 25.9%, due in large part to deflation in certain center-of-the-plate categories.

Gross margins in the Company’s specialty category increased 44 bps and increased 122 bps in the Company’s center-of-the-plate category compared Y/Y.

Operating margin declined 30 bps to 3.8%.

Adj. EBITDA increased 52 bps to 6.32%.

“We continue to focus on growing our customer base and enhancing our service model as the premier marketing and distribution partner to independent restaurants in the geographies we serve.” said CEO Chris Pappas.

2019 Outlook: Sales $1.57-1.61B; Gross profit $400-409M; Net income $26.3-29.2M; EPS $0.88-0.98; Adj. EBITDA $89-93M; Adj. EPS $0.96-$1.05; effective tax rate of ~27.5% and fully diluted shares of ~30M.

