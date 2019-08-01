Nomura expects Macau growth to restart

Nomura thinks August will be the last tough month of comparisons for Macau casino operators.

While the firm expects a ~0.5% dip in August gross gaming revenue, positive GGR growth is seen resuming in September.

Nomura's sector check: "We continue to favor Buy-rated MLCO and MGM over Neutral-rated LVS, given their lower valuations and our expectation for continued hold-adjusted share gains."

Macau casino stocks are holding up well on the day, with Las Vegas Sands (LVS +1.5% ), MGM Resorts (MGM +1.3% ), Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO +1.9% ) and Wynn Resorts (WYNN +0.8% ) all in positive territory.

