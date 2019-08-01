MYR Group slips 14% post Q2 mixed results and weak margins

MYR Group (MYRG -14.8% ) reported Q2 revenue growth of 32.1% Y/Y to $448.78M.

T&D segment revenues of $255.9M (+30% Y/Y), reflecting an increase in revenue on small- to medium-sized transmission projects; and C&I segment revenue of $192.9M (+35.1% Y/Y), reflecting an increases in volume across all project sizes and incremental revenues from the Huen Companies.

Q2 Gross margin declined by 175 bps to 9.6%; and operating margin declined by 95 bps to 2.1%

EBITDA was $20.63M (+4.1% Y/Y); and margin declined by 126 bps to 4.6%.

SG&A expenses were $33.94M (+16.4% Y/Y); and as percentage of revenue 7.6% down by 102 bps.

Net cash flows provided by operating activities YTD was $7.4M, compared to $45.27M a year ago.

Total Backlog was $1.16B (+14.4% Y/Y), as of June 30, 2019, T&D backlog was $482.5M, and C&I backlog was $677.3M.

Previously: MYR EPS misses by $0.14, beats on revenue (July 31)