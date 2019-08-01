Magellan Midstream Q2 earnings beat Wall Street estimate

Magellan Midstream Partners's (MMP +1.3% ) Q2 profits rose 18% Y/Y to $253.7M because of increased tariff rates on pipelines for refined products and stronger commodity prices

Adjusted diluted net income of $1.20 was higher than the $1.13 guidance provided by management in early May.

Revenue increased ~9% to $702M

Distributable cash flow was $314.8M as compared to $266.6M last year quarter.

Amid favorable overall commodity margin and differential environment, the management increased its 2019 DCF guidance by $40M to $1.22B

Forecasts net income per limited partner unit of ~$4.20 for 2019, with Q3 guidance of $1.03.

MMP expects to spend ~$1.1B in 2019 and $150M in 2020 to complete its current slate of construction projects.

