Colony Capital's Barrack taps Saudi money - Bloomberg

Colony Capital (CLNY -0.9% ) Chairman Thomas J. Barrack Jr. -- a long-time friend of Donald Trump and an early proponent of strengthening ties between the White House and Saudi Arabia -- is now doing business with the kingdom's sovereign wealth fund, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

Colony brought in Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund when it decided to invest in digital infrastructures such as cellphone towers and data centers after Trump's election.

Colony worked with Digital Bridge to form a $4B investment vehicle that closed in June and since then, Colony agreed to acquire Digital Bridge.

The size of the Saudi investment hasn't been disclosed.

Meanwhile, Colony and PIF are in talks for another deal in which they would co-invest in Legendary Entertainment, a Hollywood studio.