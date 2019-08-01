Navistar adds Love's and Speedco to service network

Navistar (NAV -0.9% ) announces that its warranty performance and service partnership agreement with Love's and Speedco is now fully operational.

The partnership adds more than 320 Love's and Speedco locations and more than 1K technicians to Navistar's International Truck service network.

Under the partnership agreement, most Love's and Speedco service locations are now authorized to perform warranty work with service repair times of three hours or less for all International Class 6 through 8 trucks covered by a Navistar-issued new-product warranty, as well as the company's extended warranties and used truck warranties.

The company says the initiative is the commercial vehicle industry's largest service network in North America.

Source: Press Release