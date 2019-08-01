Thomson Reuters +2.4% after Q2 profit beat, Refinitiv deal

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) is up 2.4% after its Q2 earnings showed positive profit upside, and its part-owned Refinitiv unit secured a deal to be acquired by the London Stock Exchange.

The company raised its outlook on revenue growth and EBITDA for 2019 and 2020. It now sees organic revenue growth of 3.5%-4% for 2019 (vs. 3-3.5% previously) and 4-4.5% for 2020 (vs. 3.5%-4.5%).

As for EBITDA, it now expects $1.45B-$1.5B for 2019 (vs. $1.4B-$1.5B before) and about 31% growth in 2020 (vs. previous 30-31%).

In Q2, revenues rose nearly 9% overall.

Operating profit more than doubled, up 119% to $447M.

EBITDA rose 2% to $355M.

Revenue by segment: Legal Professionals, $603M (up 2%); Corporates, $318M (up 8%); Tax & Accounting Professionals, $182M (up 3%); Reuters News, $156M (up 116%); Global Print, $164M (down 6%).

