Alamos says lower costs drove Q2 earnings

Alamos Gold (AGI +4.2% ) Q2 gold production of 125,200 ounces (down 1% Y/Y) is in line with its guidance; consolidated cash costs of $699/oz was below the low end of guidance, and 16% lower, driven by low cost production at Island Gold and lower than budgeted costs at Mulatos in Mexico.

All-in sustaining costs of $926/oz was at the low end of yearly guidance, and down 12%

Gold production at the Island Gold mine reached of 39,500 oz, driving mine-site free cash flow of $11.7M

Alamos achieved underground mining rates of 6,700 t/d at the Young-Davidson mine, and produced 45,000 oz of gold, consistent with yearly guidance.

Average realized price of $1,309/oz was up slightly from $1,307

Recorded cash flow from operating activities of $72.3M, reflecting higher operating margins driven by lower costs, and higher gold sales.

Ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $183.2M and no debt.

