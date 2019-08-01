Canadian Natural slips after in-line Q2 earnings

Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ -2.5% ) is lower after matching Q2 earnings expectations, as higher crude oil prices helped offset lower production volumes.

CNQ said Q2 average realized prices for its crude and natural gas liquids rose 3.8% and natural gas prices gained 1.5%, while production edged lower to 1.025M boe/day from 1.035M boe/day in Q1.

Q2 free cash flow totaled $1.29B after $908M of net capital expenditures and $449M of dividend requirements, which the company said reflected the strength of its long life low decline asset base as well as its effective and efficient operations.

CNQ said capex for the first six months of 2019 was $190M below the original budget but raised full-year capex guidance by $100M, representing amounts needed to maintain recently acquired Devon Energy assets.